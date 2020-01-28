Tyson Desmer Lambeck, 36, of Stockdale, Texas, died January 26, 2020 in his sleep. He was born November 15, 1983, the son of Steven Desmer and Carmen (Carter) Lambeck. He began his walk with faith at the Emmanuel Lutheran Montessori School in Seguin at age 3 through
Kindergarten. He continued public school and graduated from Stockdale High School. Tyson was always a leader, voted his class president multiple times, as well as Student Council Officer and President. His Junior and Senior year he was a captain of the Stockdale Brahma Football Team. He participated in basketball and track. Upon graduation, he attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Aggie Corp of Cadets. While at A&M, he was on the A&M Rugby team and grew to love that sport. He transferred to Texas Lutheran University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2007. While at TLU, he was a contributing editor to the Torch Newspaper.
After a stint in the oilfield industry with his father, Tyson obtained his teaching certifications in five academic areas and happily became a teacher and athletic coach. He spent the past three years teaching and coaching for Kenedy ISD. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and also attended St. John Lutheran Church of Denhawken. Tyson had a strong and enduring connection to his Christian faith. He felt a closeness to God in any dwelling for worship and kept a Bible by his bed.
Tyson is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carlton and Dolphie Carter; his father, Steven Desmer Lambeck and his stepmother, Ramona Lambeck. He is survived by his mother, Carmen Carter-Faughtenbery; son, Trajan Desmer Lambeck; fiancée, Kourtney Voight; brothers, Carter Lambeck and wife Sherry, Taylor Lambeck and wife Kayla; little sister, Careum Faughtenbery; aunt, Carla Mangum, and uncle, Dr. Ronny Mangum. In addition, he leaves behind nieces, Collyn Lambeck, Palmer Lambeck , and Hennessy Montgomery; as well as nephews, Canaan Lambeck, Nolan Lambeck, Haden, Heston, and Hudson Montgomery. He will be greatly missed by his cousins, Megan Mangum Kornegay, Whitney Mangum Gordon, Christina Mangum Cagle, and Holly Mangum Wittenburg. He is also survived by many close friends and cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm at the Stockdale Finch Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Stockdale Finch Funeral Chapel
Pastor Jeff Berger will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Stockdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation or the Stockdale ISD Education Foundation. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
