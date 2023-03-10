On March 8, 2023 Vernon “Boompa” Whitehead, 90, of Gillett, Texas was called home to heaven. Vernon was born on May 17, 1932 in Gonzales, Texas to James Edward and Viola May (Parker) Whitehead who have preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Iona (Hartman) Whitehead; sister, Edna Mae Whitehead; and brothers, James Whitehead, Otis Whitehead, Barney Whitehead, and Chester Whitehead.
Vernon will be dearly missed by his grandsons, Wade Real (Mary), and Monty Real; 6 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Krause, Anna Rose Kolb (Doug), and Pauline Koecker; brother, Roy Whitehead (Kathy).
Vernon was a US Army Veteran, a Mason, Little League announcer and member of the First Baptist Church of Gillett. He loved to play golf and sit on his porch and watch his cows. Vernon participated in the Chisolm Trail Ride and was on the Board of Directors of REA of Cuero. He was also known and loved for delivering eggs from Karnes City to Victoria.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m., also at Finch Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Griffin Cemetery.
If desired, donations may be made in Vernon’s name to Hospice of South Texas-Victoria at http://hospice-vic.org. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.