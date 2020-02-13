Vicente Arenas Sr., 82 died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after a seven year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mr. Arenas left high school to join the U.S. Marines in Camp Pendleton, California. He received an honorable discharge in 1958 with the rank of Lance Corporal. He married Victoria Aguirre in 1956 and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a baseball player and founded the Kenedy Sportsmen’s Club. He managed the local baseball team Kenedy Aces and Kenedy Royals. He became an expert at growing oak trees on his six acres in Kenedy.
Survivors include his wife Victoria (Aguirre) Arenas; three daughters, Debra Ann (Roberto) Cantu of Kenedy, DiAnna (Alfredo) Fuentes Jr. of San Antonio and Basilia (Elmorris) Foley Jr. of Killeen; a son, Vicente Jr. of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Eduardo Villarreal Jr.; sister, Aurora Galvan of Port Lavaca; seven other grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Kenedy Cemetery with U.S. Marine honors.
Pallbearers were Edward Villarreal, III, Anthony Aguilar, Christopher Palacios, Juan De Los Santos, IV, Nathan De Los Santos, Andrew Earlenbaugh, Alexander R. Palacios and Marcus Bryan.
Honorary pallbearers were Nando Salinas, Stormy Rossett, Daniel Salais, Cecil Radicke and Raul Garcia Sr.
