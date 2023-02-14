Victor Meza Nunez, age 65, of Karnes City passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born to Ignacia and Jose Nunez on March 6, 1957. Victor grew up proudly in Kenedy, Texas with his eleven brothers and sisters. His love for his family never wavered or was questioned.
Throughout his life, he was a devoted loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, son, uncle, and friend. Victor was a proud and hard worker at TDCJ for over 20 years. Victor looked forward to spending his time with his family as much as he could, whether during holidays, birthdays, or any reason to be together. Victor also enjoyed listening to music and cooking his famous peach cobbler for his family and friends. Anyone who knew Victor knew he was a man of integrity and did everything he could to assist anyone and everyone who needed help, whether cutting someone’s grass, feeding the homeless, or even letting you use his car. Victor loved life as much as he could, and if he wasn’t spending time with his wife and faithful dogs, Duke and Bella, he could be found enjoying his time with friends and family. Victor’s heart was his children and grandchildren, and throughout life ensured he gave all the love he could to ensure it was carried on for generations.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy Tenberg; brothers Joe Nunez and Eloy Nunez; sisters-in-law Mary Lou Nunez and Josephine Nunez; former wife, Elena (Maria) Wiggins.
Victor is survived by his wife, Soledad Diaz-Nunez; his beloved dogs, Duke and Bella; his children, Edna Cordaway, and Victoria Nunez-Chavez (Andres); grandchildren, Allen Cordaway Jr., John Jimenez Jr., Troy Cordaway, Emcee McClellan, Corey Cordaway, and Logan Montes; sisters, Eva (Nasario) Ochoa of Runge and Maria Elena (Randy) Hall of Mocksville, N.C.; brothers, Pablo (Lillie) Nunez of Runge, Adam Nunez of Kenedy, Gerardo (Diana) Nunez of Karnes City, David Nunez of Kenedy, and Roland (Mary Jane) Nunez of Kenedy. Victor is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The last viewing will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City.