Victoria Marie Balser Thonhoff passed into eternal glory on February 25, 2022. She was born in Caldwell County, Texas, on April 2, 1930, and raised on the Otto Balser Farm in Coy City, Texas. After moving and working in San Antonio, she met and married Robert H. Thonhoff on June 1, 1951. During their 70 years of marriage they had three children, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. At various times they resided in San Antonio, Jourdanton, Fashing, Karnes City, and back to San Antonio.
She was a Christian and lived a remarkably eventful life. She was an active member of the Karnes City Craft Club, the Karnes City Home and Garden Club, and an Ambassador of the Texas Folklife Festival where she cared for lost children for over thirty years.
Funeral services are entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Inc., in Karnes City, Texas, whose website is www.rhodesfuneralhomeinc.com. A full obituary may be viewed at their website. A private immediate family gathering will be held at her interment in the Karnes City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Texas A&M University-San Antonio Archives & Special Collections, One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224.