Viona Elenora Wahl Stolle, of Karnes County passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Floresville, Texas at the age 94 years 9 months, and 5 days. She was born to Erwin Wahl and Eula Mae Williams Wahl on March 20, 1928, in Three Oaks, Texas.
Viona married William “Bill” G. Stolle on June 22, 1946, in Three Oaks, Texas. They made a home on their farm outside of Falls City and raised their 5 children. During her time on the farm, she worked alongside of her husband raising cattle, hogs, and chickens, tending crops, and gardening. During the drought of the 50s they worked in San Antonio at Roegelein Meat Packing. She started working at Colonial Hills Nursing Home in 1965 in Karnes City until she retired. They moved to Karnes City in 1985 after selling the farm where she lived until taking a residence in a nursing home. She was active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. She was a member of the W.E.L.C.A women’s group, as well as the Ruth Circle, the Quilters and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the V.F.W. Post 6282, Kenedy, Texas. She was always willing to serve others. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as for her strong faith and sense of family. She will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Stolle; sons; Robert “Bobby” Stolle and Herbert “Buddy” Stolle; son-in-law, Herbert Boeck; sister and brother-in-law, Arnold and Dorothy Baumann; brother and sister-in-law, Erwin “Jr” and Helen Wahl; brothers, Elo Wahl and Edvin Wahl.
Viona is survived by her remaining children, Willie Jean Boeck, William “Billy” Stolle (Dorothy), Ronald “Ronnie” Stolle (Cathy), daughters- in-law, Phyllis Stolle and Melissa Stolle. Grandchildren Amanda Boeck, Lindsie Boeck (Frederick “Fritz”), Stacy Korzekwa (Darren), Shannon Stolle, Candice Dragon (Brandon), Steven Stolle (Della), Chelsey Stolle (Jeremy), William Stolle (Taylor), Earl Stolle, Kalum Stolle, and Kiley Stolle; great grandchildren Jacob Hearne, Claire Gembler, Caitlyn Korzekwa, Hensley Dragon, Hadalyn Dragon, Eleanor “Ellie” Stolle, Andrew Stolle, and Corbin Stolle. Viona is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy, Texas. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Funeral is under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas.