Virginia Ann Vajdos

It is with sadness that we said goodbye to Virginia Ann on October 8, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1944. She passed away quietly at the Landing in San Antonio, Texas where she was a patient for the last few months suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 78 years old. Virginia Ann was born to Joseph M. Vajdos of Karnes City and Cecelia Josephine Zezula of Runge, TX.
They met at a local dance and married shortly thereafter, welcoming Virginia as the first of their 6 children. Virginia went to the University of Texas after graduating high school from Karnes City and graduated with a degree in science and education. She began her teaching career in Kenedy, Texas and soon moved to Seattle, Washington where she continued her teaching career for the next 40 years.
She was a very creative teacher and always had an interesting project dreamed up for her many hundreds and hundreds of students she taught over the years.
She loved to hit the garage sales on the weekends and collecting green depression glass was her specialty. She was a cat person and was always in the company of her many cats, most adopted from the local animal shelter.
She did fall in love with the Pacific Northwest and was considering retiring in Texas; but, the idea of the hot weather was just no longer to her liking, though, she always loved our grandparents’ farm in Runge.
Virginia is survived by her 5 siblings and their spouses, Nicholas Vajdos of Karnes City, Yvonne and Bobby Morris of Karnes City, Dr. Vanessa Vajdos of New Braunfels, Elaine and Chuck Williams of New Braunfels, Mark and Kimberly Vajdos of Fort Worth as well as nieces and nephews, Allyson and Brad Pletcher of Greenville, Texas, their children Jake, Ethan and Shane. Her nephews, Sloan Williams of Dallas, Texas and Noah Vajdos of Fort Worth. Also her nieces Olivia Vajdos and Layla Vajdos of Fort Worth.