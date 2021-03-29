Virginia Lyssy, age 87, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Stockdale, Texas. Virginia was born April 16, 1933, in Kosciusko, Texas, to Charles and Agnes (Sekula) Dziuk. She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Gervas Jaskinia; brothers, Leonard Dziuk, Joe Dziuk; sister, Sylvia (Dziuk) Scheffler. Virginia is survived by her loving husband, John Lyssy, Jr.; daughters, Karen (Jaskinia) Drennan and husband Jerry Drennan, Brenda (Jaskinia) Busselman and husband Chris Busselman; grandchildren, Ashley Drennan and husband Steven Pride-Sledge, Lindsey Drennan, Dylan Busselman; sisters, Joan Witte, Evangeline Urbanczyk; brothers, Edwin Dziuk, Sr., Charles Dziuk, Jr., Clarance Dziuk; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends.
A visitation took place with the family Monday, March 29, 2021, from 9:00 - 9:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Kosciusko.
Rosary: Monday, March 29, 2021, St. Ann's Catholic Church, 9:30 AM, Kosciusko, Texas
Funeral Mass: Monday, March 29, 2021, St. Ann's Catholic Church, 10:00 AM, Kosciusko, Texas
Father Dennis Jarzombek officiated at the service. Interment followed in the St. Ann's Parish Cemetery, Kosciusko. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Finch Funeral Chapel