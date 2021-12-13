W. Clyde “Dusty” Rhodes III, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Rockport, TX on Friday, December 10th, 2021. He was born to W. Clyde Rhodes Jr. and Corinne Kendrick Rhodes on December 19th, 1943, in San Antonio, TX. He married Darlene Hoffman on January 9th, 1970, and they were married for 51 years and had two children, Lance and Krista.
He grew up in Karnes City, TX and attended Karnes City High School, graduating in 1962. He then attended Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science in Dallas, TX and then returned to Karnes City and joined his father in the family business, which his father established in 1947. Dusty worked and owned the business for almost forty years alongside his brother-in-law James “Jimmy” D. Smith and then later his son Lance.
Dusty was a founding member of the Karnes City Rotary Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, a member of the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, and was a City of Karnes City Commissioner. Dusty loved hunting, fishing and playing golf. He loved life and was a true family man.
After his retirement, he and Darlene moved to Rockport, TX where he spent the remaining 15 years of his life making friends, traveling, and doing the things he loved. He truly loved life and made the best of every day with his mild demeanor and his wonderful dry wit that entertained us all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his two children, Lance Ashley Rhodes and wife LaRue of Karnes City and Krista Lynn Wegener and husband Jason “Jay” of McAllen, TX; his sisters, Diane Seaman and husband Dave of Houston, TX and Dawn Rhodes of Roundrock, TX; his uncle, Louis George “Lug” Kendrick of Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Hannah Rhodes, Connor Wegener and Carson Wegener; and his sister-in-law and brother-in law, Diane and Bryan Terp of Seguin, TX; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Aimee, Joseph, Katherine and Cara.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Rhodes; his father, W. Clyde Rhodes Jr; his stepp-mother, Dorothy Patrick “Dotti” Rhodes; his father-in-law and mother-in law, Werner and Evelyn Hoffman; and his brother-in-law, James D. “Jimmy” Smith.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport with a Rosary and Mass following at 2 pm. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, December 17th at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a graveside service following at 12:30 p.m. at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Connor Wegener, Carson Wegener, Hannah Rhodes, Joseph Shockome, Bryan Terp, Dave Seaman, Lance Ferguson and John Benham.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home