Walter James Helms, 55, of Kenedy, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Mr. Helms was born Nov. 3, 1963 in Concord, NC to Sydney Andrew Helms and Shelby Lynn Klutz.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn M. Helms; daughter, Shelby Helms; sons, Jared Helms, Pedo Garcia and Nikolas Helms, and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. in Kenedy Cemetery with Navy honors.
