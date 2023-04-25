Walter Lee “Lee” Swierc was born to Clemens and Adela (Keller) Swierc on July 11, 1937 in Falls City, Texas. He grew up on a farm. He was the quarterback for the Falls City High School football team. He attended the University of Texas where he began his lifetime of learning. He became a skilled computer programmer, working on mission critical software for the NASA Gemini project among other accomplishments. He had a long and successful career in the data processing industry, progressing from programmer/analyst, through various levels of management to a highly successful sales and marketing leader.
He was an avid golfer. In his retirement years he loved playing Senior Softball.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years Yvonne (Kainer), and his beloved son Gary. He is survived by his sons David, of Sammamish, Washington, and James (Wendy) of Helena, Montana. He is also survived by grandson Paxson, of Montana, and granddaughter Amare, of Montana. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Knights of Columbus Charities or the charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held at St. Bonifice Catholic Church in Hobson, Texas on Thursday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m., followed by a rosary at 2:00 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Hobson Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home