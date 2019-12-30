Walter W. Hill, Jr. was born August 8, 1923 to Walter W. Hill, Sr. and Ruth Suffel Hill. After attending school in Karnes City, San Marcos Military Academy and Kenedy High School class of 1941, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. During World War II, he served as a crew chief on B-17s and with the 36th Heavy Bomb Squadron in England on the B-24. He was discharged in 1945 but reenlisted in 1946 and served during the Berlin Airlift. In 1948, he was awarded a direct commission as a 2nd Lt. In March 1952 he was separated from the service and returned to Kenedy.
On March 10, 1946 he married his wife, Estelle and they were blessed with three children: Sandy, Bruce and Trey.
Walter and his father owned and operated Hill Motor Sales in Kenedy for 18 years before Walter began his 3rd career, received a BA Degree in Public Administration; becoming City Administrator of Kenedy and the City Manager of Schertz and of Sinton. He retired from the City of Sinton after 15 years and established his own consulting firm which provided grant services to small cities. During that time he also served as interim City Manager at Rockport, Ingleside and Kenedy and served as a director of Commercial State Bank in Sinton. He was active in community affairs wherever he happened to be and was a member of the Kenedy Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow) and the VFW Post #8572. He held dual membership in Sinton and Kenedy Masonic Lodge. He was a long time member of the Methodist Church leadership and taught Sunday school for many years. After moving back to Kenedy, he was active in the Word Fellowship Church.
He entered eternal rest on December 20, 2019 at the age of 96 years 4 months and 12 days and is survived by his wife of 73 years, his three children: Sandy Livingston and husband Jim, Bruce and wife Linda, Trey and Wife Earleen; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with services immediately following in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel.
A private Interment with Military Honors was held in the Coastal Bend Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Serving as Pallbearers were James Livingston, Jonathan Livingston, David Hill, Mark Hill, Jared Hill and Luke Hill.
Honorary Pallbearers were Steven Reznicek, Billy Blackburn, David Stewart, Steve Steger and all Past and Present Members of the Kenedy Rotary Club.
