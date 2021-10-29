Warren Glynn Giese
4-28-1948 to 10-23-2021
Warren was born on April 28, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas, to Mildred & Max Giese.
He was raised on a ranch near Campbellton, Texas sixty miles south of San Antonio with his brother Maurice.
During life, Warren went on to accomplish great things. After high school, he graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a BBA in Accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. He then began a very successful lifelong career in the oil and gas industry – working with Coastal Corporation, Hamilton Brothers, Northwest Crude and El Paso Energy. He married Jacqueline Brewer in 1975 and they settled in Houston and had three children – with stops in Colorado and Montana along the way. He retired in 2001 and dedicated his time to his family and numerous business ventures.
He was an avid gun collector and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his three children and seven grandchildren who live with their families in the Cypress area.
While Warren was taken too soon from our world, his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. Warren, until we meet again in Heaven, we will miss you.
Memorial Service: Fashing, November 13 at 10:30 a.m.; Fashing United Methodist Church, 13370 FM 99, Campbellton, Texas 78008