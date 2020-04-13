Wesley Kay Bonner, 63, passed away April 11, 2020, ending his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shella (Acker) Bonner and his daughter, Rachel (Bonner) Williams, and son-in-law, Miles Williams.
He is also survived by many other family members and friends who he cared for deeply, too many to name.
He was born May 22, 1956 in Taft, Texas to John and Mickey Bonner.
Due to current circumstances, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the San Patricio County SPCA (Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center). A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. His granddog already misses him.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.