Wilburn John Huth was born on August 24, 1926, to R. W. and Ida (Schmidt) Huth in Karnes County, Texas, and passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 94.
Wilburn was in the US Army from September 1950 to September 1952, reaching the rank of Sergeant upon discharge. Then on April 17, 1955, Wilburn married JoAnn Stubbs at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas.
Wilburn is survived by his wife of 65 years, JoAnn Huth; two sons, Terry Wayne Huth (Darlene) and Dudley Ken Huth (Dana); five grandchildren, Jeremy Wayne Huth, Luke Phillip Huth, Alyssa Jane Muriel (Jerry), Emma Gayle Huth, and Jed Donovan Huth; eight great-grandchildren, Chance Jaxon Muriel, Brooklynne Nicole Muriel, Lily Claire Huth, Jace Riley Huth, Talynn Renee Linder, Charlotte Raine Huth, Ellie Grace McDugal, and Arie Bella Muriel; one sister, Irene Roberts; sister-in-law, Kathleen Huth; brother-in-law, Wallace Tate; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Services for Wilburn will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hurley Funeral Home, located at 118 W. Oaklawn Road, Pleasanton Texas. The viewing will start at 8:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am. Interment will be at 3:00 pm, at the Karnes City Cemetery, located at 500 W. Riddleville Road, Karnes City, Texas.
Due to the new Executive Order from Governor Abbott, we are asking that everyone wear a mask during the visitation and burial. Anyone wishing to sign the online guestbook, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.