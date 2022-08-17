William (Bill) Herbert Samsel of Austin, Texas passed away at the age of 87. He was born in Karnes County to Herbert Samsel and Hattie (Schultz) Samsel. William grew up on a small South Texas farm and learned early on the value of hard work.
William attended Pawnee High School and lettered in football, basketball and track. He attended Durham’s Business College in San Antonio and graduated with the BA in business administration. He married his high school sweetheart, Faye Delle Pieper of 67 years, at Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Kenedy, Texas.
William and Faye moved to Midland, Odessa area, and he began his apprenticeship in plumbing. Three years later they moved to Austin where he worked at Acme plumbing and heating. Upon receiving his masters plumbing license in 1969, he founded Custom Plumbing Company, his first business venture. In 1971, William’s brother Eugene Samsel came on board to help build a family business.
William had two children, Debbie Guthrie and Barry Samsel. Both were employed in the family business. One son-in-law, two nephews and two grandsons have worked at the business, over the years.
William had a passion for ranching and managing cattle for two ranches, one at Runge, Texas and another at Bertram, Texas. He cared for his cattle and always provided food, shelter, and water for them. His favorite times were spent at either ranch, feeding cowboy cubes to his livestock.
William is survived by his wife Faye Samsel, daughter Debbie Guthrie (Dennis) and Barry Samsel (Patti). He had three grandchildren, Christopher Guthrie (Brienne), Jonathan Samsel, and Taylor Samsel. William is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Hattie Samsel and brother and sister-in-law Eugene and JoAnn Samsel.
Viewing was held Monday, August 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Cook-Walden North Lamar, at 6100 N. Lamar, Austin, TX 78752. Services were August 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1500 Anderson Ln. at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church.