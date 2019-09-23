William “Billy” Albert was born on February 2, 1945 to Leroy and Evelyn Albert. Beginning at an early age, Billy worked on the family ranch raising cattle and other livestock. Beginning in high school, he ran his own ranching operation and did side work at the area livestock auctions and assisting neighboring ranchers. Billy gained an excellent reputation for his work ethic and for his expertise in raising Charolais cattle in South Texas.
In July of 1969, Billy met the love of his life, Ilene Riley Albert while dancing at The Wagon Wheel in Jourdanton, Texas. They married eleven months later and recently celebrated fortynine years of marriage. Billy was the proud parent of Jennifer Allen (married to Dr. Sterling Allen), Dr. Julie Craddock (married to Shannon Craddock), and William “Brian” Albert (married to Misty Albert) and a very proud grandfather of Wyatt, Hailey, Hannah, and Brooks.
Committed to a life of service and helping others, Billy was a proud veteran of the US Army and served on the Atascosa County Appraisal District, and Atascosa County Junior Livestock Show Board of Directors. He was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later Cowboy Fellowship. Billy spent his recent years working, reading Western novels, and traveling with friends.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home (118 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, Texas). A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at Cowboy Fellowship (561 FM 3350, Jourdanton). An interment will follow at the Campbellton Cemetery and then a reception at Cowboy Fellowship.
