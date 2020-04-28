William Edward McAda, DVM, age 95, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. He was born February 27, 1925 in Kenedy, Texas to the late Creg Deal and Annie Kolinek McAda. He married Pauline Migura on January 22, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2006. Bill grew up on the family farm near Kenedy during the Great Depression which greatly influenced his life. He participated in sports and Future Farmers of America at Kenedy High School. He was a captain of the football team and received accolades across South Texas for his play. In FFA, his Sophomore year he won Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, and third place steer causing the school to restrict the number of entries per student to one going forward. He took top honors the next two years.
Following high school, he served as a proud member of the 40th Infantry, 108th Regiment, attached to Company “I” and later assigned to the 31st Division in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The ultimate sacrifice some comrades made left a lasting impression on him. Upon returning home, he enrolled at Texas A & M and received his degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1952.
Dr. McAda founded his veterinary practice in Yorktown in 1952 starting in a small office next to the Strieber Gin before building his own veterinary clinic on FM 240 north of town. Giving aid to large and small animals, he could often be seen making house (or ranch) calls and practicing out of the trunk of his car. He served the community for 65 years as he practiced until after his 92nd birthday. In 2012 he was named one of the top five veterinarians for the Golden Crescent Area.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Yorktown serving in various leadership roles and teaching the Men’s Sunday School for over 50 years. He was known to do a little salt water fishing near Port Lavaca and Goose Island in his younger days and always enjoyed time on the John Deere tractor or checking his cows at the family farm near Kenedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Acie McAda, Frances Oetken, and Dorothy Nichols as well as his wife Pauline, the love of his life.
He is survived by his four children: daughter Vickie (Michael) Jacob of Rosenberg, and sons Hampton (Dee Dee) McAda, of Yorktown, Wesley (Marilyn) McAda, of Hallettsville, and David (Jenni) McAda of Cleveland, South Carolina. He is survived by ten grandchildren: Rae Ann Jacob (Matt) Zurcher of College Station, Victoria Jacob (Matt) Flournoy of College Station, Katie Jacob (Luc) L’Ecuyer of Katy, Wayne McAda (fiancé Kelly Janak) of Kenedy, Spenser (Susan) McAda of San Antonio, Adriane McAda (Brendan) McCord of Austin, Emily McAda (Zach) Kittley of Sugar Land, Reagan (Leah) McAda of College Station, Creg (Sara Tolson) McAda of South Carolina and Kyle (Sara) McAda of South Carolina. He is survived by five great-grandchildren: Gavin Zurcher, Ethan Zurcher, Knox Kittley, Arden McCord, and Aurora L’Ecuyer.
Also surviving is his sister Rosemarie Harris, brother-in-law Wallace (Lin) Migura, and sisters-in-law Madeline Migura, and Vivian (Leon) Respondek as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Due to current health conditions a formal celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Yorktown or donor’s choice.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Yorktown or donor's choice.
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and Prayers for you all.
