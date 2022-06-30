William Hubert (Bill) Bodden, 59, resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022.
He was born December 4, 1962 in Karnes City, Texas to Charles and Irene Henke Bodden. He graduated from Jersey Village High School. After beginning studies at Texas A&M University and then North Texas State, Bill joined the U.S. Army and served honorably before receiving a medical discharge in 1988.
In junior high, Bill began his lifelong love of music by learning the art of percussion. Bill began mastering all forms of percussion instruments and won 1st chair recognition throughout junior high and high school. He earned many awards and recognitions. Outside the academic arena, Bill played drums in several bands with his friends and was extremely proficient playing all the top musical hits of bands such as Led Zeppelin, Rush and Bad Company. Bill took extreme pride in mastering the complicated drum parts from all the top hits. Bill also used his musical talent to play in the praise band at St. Mary Catholic Church while at Texas A&M.
Throughout his life, Bill never gave up on his passions. He continued to love music, Texas A&M football, the Houston Oilers, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo, and the Houston Texans. He especially loved his dogs Ginger and Ally.
Bill is survived by his mother, Irene; two sisters, Susan Bodden of Houston TX, and Charlene Pesek and husband Larry of College Station TX; two brothers, David S. Bodden of Fort.Worth TX, and Charles Bodden and wife Dale of Cypress, TX; his nephews Eric, Danny, Keith, Ryan, Christopher, Drew and David; his nieces Maria, Regina, and Meredith; and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death was his father, Charles F. Bodden Sr.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, starting at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Rhodes Funeral Home with a funeral Mass the following day at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church where Bill was baptized. Burial will take place at the Fashing Cemetery following the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to: Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home