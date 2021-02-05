Wilma “Sis” G. Regmund, of Kenedy, Texas born on January 19, 1932, in Kenedy, Texas, to John Robert Green and Christine Gully Green passed away on January 28, 2021, at the age of 89. Being the oldest of 5 she soon earned her nickname of Sis which until she died was what most people knew her by. She learned how to work hard early having to milk cows with her sisters before school everyday. When she graduated from Kenedy High School in 1949, she went straight to work at the local International dealership. She did bookkeeping and worked in the parts department. She soon became the parts department manager and all the local farmers soon depended on her to get the parts they needed. She married Raymond Regmund on Dec. 9,1966. They spent time between farming in Corpus and ranching in Kenedy until they settled on the ranch in Kenedy. They had two daughters, Rayanne and Raellen. In the 80’s, she went to work for the Karnes -Goliad Soil and Water Conservation District as a secretary bookkeeper plus 3 watershed districts. She worked there until the age of 79 when she decided it was time to retire. Sis loved gardening, birds, antiquing, and genealogy. She traced her family back to the American Revolution. She had been a member of the Karnes City Garden Club, and was still a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She drug the girls to many nurseries, antique stores, fabric stores, and cemeteries but they now appreciate all she taught them. She was an expert seamstress, and could do any type of needle work from crochet to embroidery to knitting. She was definitely a well rounded Texas woman. She taught her granddaughter Elizabeth to knit, and helped her grandson Chance trap and kill all types of varmints in her yard. The library was a frequent stop for her because she read and learned constantly. She loved mysteries and westerns but also read non-fiction such as gardening and anything else she wanted to learn about. She was definitely a people person and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met whether it be in the grocery store or waiting for her oil to be changed. She was greatly loved and will definitely be missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond in October of 2004, her sisters Hattie Mae “Dutch” Ables and Bessie Lee “Bebe” Kriegel, and brother John Robert “Bud” Green Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Rayanne Chesser and fiancé Jason Nerada of Kenedy,TX, Raellen (Edmond) Mattingly of Dilley,TX; favorite granddaughter: Elizabeth Mattingly of Dilley,TX, favorite grandson: Chance Chesser; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel. Interment followed in Karnes County Memorial Park. Pallbearers were her nephews. Memorials may be made to any Veterans Organization or the Salvation Army.
