Winnie Isabel Glaze Johnson Holm, 94, of Karnes City, died Jan. 2, 2020, in Bryan.
Mrs. Holm was born July 2, 1925, in El Campo. She was a resident of El Campo until her husband’s death in 1947. She married Elmer Holm and moved to Karnes City. She was an active volunteer with Karnes City schools and Methodist church youth activities, and served on the board of the Karnes City Public Library. She concluded her employment of 32 years as the accountant for federal programs for the Karnes City and Kenedy Independent School Districts.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur E. Johnson; her parents, Thomas William and Alice Powell Glaze; a sister, Katherine G. Hancher; and her husband of almost 60 years, Elmer C. Holm.
Survivors include a son, Colin W. (Jan) Johnson; a daughter, Becky H. (Rodney) Holloway; granddaughters, Rhonda Kohnke, Rachel H. Schwarz, Claire H. McCullough; and two great-grandsons.
Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 5, at Rhodes Funeral Home from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted there at 2:30 that afternoon with graveside and interment following in the Karnes City cemetery.
