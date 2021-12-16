Yvonne Mey Deming, age 88, of Runge, passed away on the morning of December 14, 2021. She was born to the late Clyde Potts and Kathrine Peavey Potts on August 14, 1933, in Adrian, Michigan.
Yvonne married Edwin Deming on July 11, 1953, in Adrian, Michigan. She worked beside her husband as he pastored churches in Michigan, Ohio, New York, Texas and Mexico. In 1982, they settled in Hebbronville, Texas where they retired. After Edwin’s death in 2008, she made her home with her son, Ted, and his family in Runge, Texas. Once she moved to Runge, she became an active member of the Runge First Baptist Church. Yvonne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always had time for everyone and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Harold Deming; and her daughter, Julia Ann Deming.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Deming and wife Frances of Carrizo Springs, TX, Timothy Deming and wife Maribel of Hebbronville, TX, Randy “Ted” and wife Laura Deming of Runge, TX, and Beth Stokley and husband David of Beeville. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church Runge. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Green Hill Cemetery in Hebbronville, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home