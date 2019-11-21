Aguilar
Ms. Ofelia Rodriguez Aguilar of Karnes City passed away November 18, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Christine on May 18, 1933 to Bentura and Genoviva (Anguiano) Rodriguez.
Ofelia is survived by her sisters, Beatrice Mireles, Mary Lou Martinez, Lupe Zamarippa, Elena Garcia, Olivia Segura, Delia Lopez and Teresa Perez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ofelia is preceded in death by her parents, Bentura and Genoviva Rodriguez and brothers, Jose Rodriguez and Ben Rodriguez, Jr.
Visitation will be conducted at Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdatnon on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by interment at San Jose Cemetery. Pallbearers for Ofelia's service will be Antonio Perez, Robert Mireles, Michael Martinez, Jody Rodriguez, Benito Segura, Jr. and Johnny Rodriguez.
