Old clinic buildings offered to Karnes City

After Karnes Community Health Center moved into a new state of the art facility on Panna Maria Avenue in Karnes City with an emphasis on boosting the health of local residents, the head of the group which oversees the clinic had another offer for city leaders – the buildings in which the clinic was previously located.
Monty Small, the CEO of Pleasanton-based Atascosca Community Health Inc., said his organization wanted to donate the buildings to Karnes City free of charge, if the Karnes City City Council decides they might have a use for the buildings, located in the 300 block of Butler Street.
“Because of your support we were able to build a brand new facility,” Small told the council. “We have asked the board of directors (of Atascosa Health) to consider donating the buildings to Karnes City in appreciation for all you have done to help us over the years.
“It’s been a great partnership. You gave us the land (for the new clinic) in 2007, and your example has helped other communities step up to work with us, as well.”
The city had leased the property the old clinic buildings occupied to the healthcare provider for $1 per year.
Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss said he would like to tour the buildings and further consider what uses the city might have for them before a final decision is made about whether to accept the donation.
“I haven’t been able to look at the facility yet,” he said. “If the city doesn’t accept the donations, what happens to the land?”
Skloss was told whether or not the city accepts the donation of the buildings, the land they currently occupy will revert to the city.
“If the city does not accept the buildings, then it will be our responsibility to remove the buildings,” Small said.
Councilman Jimmy Loya said potential plans for the property could arise in the future.
“It may come into play later,” he said.
“We are not ready to take action tonight,” Skloss said at the Aug. 24 meeting. “At this time I’m not prepared to give you a yes or no.”
Small said Atascosa Health will be happy to work with Karnes City, whatever decision is made.
“Whatever you want to do is fine with us,” he said. “We do still need to move some dental equipment and a few desks from the buildings.”
After the buildings are visited and a potential use is considered, the council will make a decision.
“We’ll be in touch with you,” Councilwoman Lillian Lyssy told Small.
