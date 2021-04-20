A year ago at this time, gas prices had plunged to just over $1.50 per gallon for much of the state, with even lower prices in some areas.
While that was great for consumers at the pump (although the opportunities to enjoy travel were limited in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis), the price plunge was devastating for the state’s oil producers. Part of the price plummet could be attributed to a gas war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which argued for weeks about whether or not to cut production to stabilize prices. The other big reason for lower gas prices, of course, was that people weren’t traveling. With stay at home recommendations or orders, business had slowed to a crawl.
This year, as COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state have eased, gas prices have climbed back to where they were pre-pandemic. While that has benefitted oil producers, other threats, such as limitations on drilling and cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline by the current presidential administration have caused big concerns.
I firmly believe that energy independence is crucial to our national security. I remember all too well those days during the late 1970s and early 1980s when the energy crisis hit our country full force. I was too young to drive at the time, but I do remember people having to wait in line to purchase gasoline and only being able to purchase it on certain days and also in limited quantities.
Foreign nations who sold us the oil from which our gasoline was refined could decide they didn’t like our policies and either hike the prices substantially or threaten to cut our supply. In such a situation, Americans were told that they had better change their policies to suit those foreign nations, or else they would suffer at the gas pump — and all other areas of life affected by it.
When American companies began extracting gas from shale, we were able to become energy independent. That’s a great thing for our country’s economy and a great thing for freedom. While I strongly believe in a free market economy, I also believe there are times when the government should step in to help protect our crucial energy industry.
After all, when the foreign competition — which is often not governed by a free market economy — is able to weather the storm of the oil price plunges or forego any government restrictions, those foreign oil producers can raise prices and squeeze the American economy or threaten to cut us off altogether.
If they see American energy production threatened and or begin to decline, they can hope to capitalize from the big squeeze placed on American manufacturers.
We need to do what we can to ensure that American oil production is protected from these foreign threats. No one wants to return to the energy crisis of the 1970s and early 1980s.
Texas was riding high economically before the turmoil of 2020 and had an economic stabilization fund (also known as a Rainy Day Fund) of several billion dollars, thanks in large part to the strength of its gas and oil production. With the economy suffering a massive hit, we are still looking at times of cutbacks and turbulence.
There aren’t easy answers to such a crisis, but if we allow our nation’s ability to produce its own energy to collapse, there will be a much heavier price in the future than much of the country could currently imagine. And those who would then hold the keys to America’s economic engine — foreign energy producers — would make us pay dearly.
Protecting our energy independence should remain a high priority. We cannot lose that independence, because our ability to enjoy future prosperity and freedom will be severely limited, and many of the decisions our country is able to make today would instead be made by others who do not have our best interests at heart.
