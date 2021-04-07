The response from my first newspaper article was really great. Before I wrote that and it was published the only thing I used newspapers for was … well you know, when I had to go. Now I use the convenient potty-house in my spacious living quarters here at The Beeville Bee-Picayune. And I write for the newspaper.
So how am I doing since walking into the Beeville Bee-Picayune family?
Really well.
The food never runs out since I have this big fish bowl thingy full of food, and the more I eat the more food that comes out. I really wish it was fish coming out of the fish bowl thingy, but as y’all say, beggars…
Same thing with the water. I know a lot of you cats like running water, but I am just fine with my water fish bowl thingy, and I drink all I want.
There was one slight glitch early on. One day I overheard Ginger and Nina (we are all on a first name basis) talking about me, and they mentioned that Ginger was going to take me to some place named “the vet” and get me tutored. So I was all excited. From what I can tell, and judging by the fact that I had to spend the night at this vet place, that is not at all what happened. The vet guy didn’t teach me a thing. So much for tutoring.
Since that event, I am not as interested in going outside. Wonder why?
Michelle wanted to bring a droopy-eared bunny into the mix, and I know that is a really bad idea even though this droopy-eared bunny is what they call potty-trained. Didn’t know that pottying needed to be taught. Nobody had to teach me. The bunny idea was quickly nixed, and I, for one, am happy.
Not that I have anything against bunnies; it’s just that I don’t want anybody or anything messin’ with my deal.
That’s about it for now, but the invitation stands … If you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time.