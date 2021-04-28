Color Run/Walk Postponed
The Karnes City “Run Into Summer”color run/walk and blood drive was scheduled for May 1 but has been postponed until further notice.
Spaghetti Night
The Karnes City United Methodist Church will be selling spaghetti plates for $10 on April 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 201 N. Esplanade.
Historical Polish Virtual Event
The Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria will host a live virtual event.
The online program will include Polish Texas preservation projects and resources. “Early Polish Texas Builders and their Contributions to the Texas Landscape” will be presented by Maureen Brown on May 19, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information email momo4design@yahoo.com.
Mobile Food Bank
The 2021 Mobile Food Bank will be available on May 3, at 9 a.m. at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn, located at 1480 CR 345, Karnes City.