Editor:
On behalf of the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation, a huge “Thank You” goes out to the following people and businesses who donated items or packages toward the Kenedy Education Foundation Fundraising Raffle held on March 17.
Thanks to their support, the KEF was able to meet their fundraising goals for this event:
• Terry and Neva Schmidt
• Dennis and Marsha Duniven
• Lone Star Arms & Ammo
• Mesquite Wealth Management
• Andrea Jalufka
• The Ranch Golf Club
• Roger and Carole Gaskamp
• BNG
• Dynasty Propane Enterprises
• Phelps Dental, Dr. Wade Phelps
• Carl and Frances Hummel
• Capital Farm Credit of Kenedy
• Always in Bloom
• Leslie and Joey Newberry
• Vickery family
• J&H Contracors - the Havron family
• Oscar and Rachel Garcia
• Greg and Margie Morales
• Ed and Janet Monson
• Dell and Dee Hallmark
• Cowboy Up Traucking
• Dennis and Karen Walston
• Margie Zapata
• Grace Martinez
• Justin and Shelly Spillmann
• Randy and Cathy Jurgaitis
• Newberry family
• MJ Garcia family
• Ashe family
• Mauch Ranch
• Michael and Diana Ugarte
• Gypsy Lou Emporium
• Tru Ballistics
• Lisa Pogue Yaklin
• RM Lease Service
• F&V Home Improvements
• Neil and Kathleen Nichols
• Bit’r Mamas
• Barth’s Restaurant
• Carolyn McDonald
• Farris Overby
• Alexander Ford
Kenedy Education Foundation
