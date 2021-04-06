When it comes to law enforcement, all too often those who put their lives on the line on a daily basis don’t receive the respect and appreciation they deserve, and when they go the extra mile and tackle difficult subjects such as mental health and its impact on community and individual safety, then you know you have someone special leading the way.
Back in January, I was able to sit down with Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva and talk about the mental health crisis and how it has affected police officers.
It’s an issue that is not new to me. Two decades ago I was an assistant city editor for the Waco Tribune-Herald, and the husband of one of our reporters worked for the local police department. It turns out that a local mental health clinic decided it could no longer care for patients that the police wanted to bring them. Instead, the officers would have to find a designated place, and if it was a few hundred miles away and would take the officer out of his or her jurisdiction for their entire shift – and then some — well, that’s just the way it would have to be.
Mental health is a vital issue, but it’s something people often don’t want to acknowledge and talk about. There’s a stigma about it, and that’s unfortunate, and really, it’s unfair.
It was refreshing to hear the sheriff talk about how important it was to make sure officers knew how to deal with people experiencing mental challenges, and to emphasize the need for training and partnerships with the mental health community.
I have worked with a lot of different sheriffs and police chiefs over the years, even though my primary coverage areas tended to be more general assignment, features, sports, education and city/county government. I don’t recall ever meeting anyone more dedicated to doing the best job he possibly could to address the mental health needs of the community.
“Before we started focusing on this, everybody was lost when it came to addressing the mental health crisis,” Villanueva told me. “We are working to make things better for those struggling with mental health concerns and with substance abuse. We are working to close the gaps and get people the help they need.”
He credited Doris Morales with Camino Real Community Services with working closely with law enforcement to help everyone understand the best ways to handle different crisis situations. Those types of partnerships are vital to making our community safer, stronger and better.
I’m thankful for people like Villanueva and Morales and for so many others who work behind the scenes on similar issues. We are blessed to have those who are willing to stand in the gap for those who are sometimes least able to ask for help. They definitely are difference-makers, and their positive impact on the community is huge.
