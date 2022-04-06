You don’t have to be an expert to know how to help.
Editor:
Stepping into my role as the new Clinic Director with Camino Real in Karnes County, I want to make it my personal mission and the mission of our staff to dispel the stigma around mental health challenges and to emphasize the abundance of trauma-informed care and resources available to every person residing in the Karnes and surrounding areas.
Accessing treatment for mental health needs should not feel like you are participating in a triathlon. Camino Real is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic that offers individuals services in an integrated behavioral health environment that includes mental health services, substance use services and targeted medical testing and screenings through our local partnering agencies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented rise in mental health and substance use issues, leaving many of us asking how we can better support our friends and loved ones.
Aside from treatment options, Camino Real Community Services staff will also offer community engagement and education on topics including: Mental Health First Aid, AS+K Suicide Gatekeeper Training, Counseling on Access to Lethal Means and other specific courses in general mental health and wellness topics, as requested.
Long are the days where mental health challenges are discussed in the dark or neglected all together. Our organization, my team, and I stand ready to close the gaps related to accessing quality mental health treatment.
Whatever your needs may be, we operate under a “No Wrong Door” philosophy; so, give us a call to see how we can serve you with dignity and respect.
For general inquiries about our services or training opportunities, you may reach out through our office, number is 830-583-9777 and ask for Nora Skau or Thomas Faulkner.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis and you need immediate or urgent assistance, Camino Real manages a Crisis Hotline number that accepts calls 24/7/365 at telephone number 1-800-543-5750.
I look forward to working with you, Karnes County. Together we will end the stigma and provide hope in creating a brighter tomorrow.
Best,
Thomas Faulkner, MBA
Clinic Director, Karnes County
The Karnes Countywide welcomes letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our longstanding policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. E-mail can be sent to karnesoffice@mysoutex.com.