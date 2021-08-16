Editor:
I have been working for the Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce for five years and at times it can be very rewarding.
We just completed one of my favorite projects of the year which is gathering school related supplies for the new teachers, principals and counselors that will begin employment August 2021 at the Karnes City Independent School District. Since my employment this project was suggested by one of our board members, to create a “Welcome Kit and Gift” bag for the new teachers to show our appreciation and welcome them to our community.
In my weekly newsletter I started posting a flyer to ask if anyone, business and/or organization would like to donate, to my surprise we had an astounding response and so therefore this project has been a huge success. We could not accomplish many of our projects without the help and contribution from our community members. With the help of the community, we were not only able to collect school related items to place in their gift bags but also collected additional school related supplies for the existing teachers.
We were able to fill a box of school related items and deliver one to each of the four campuses. We want to wish the Karnes City ISD and all other school districts a successful school year! In working together and supporting each other, we can continue to make this community a better place to live!
We at the Chamber are so thankful to the following members of our community, businesses and/or organizations that donated items and helped in making this project a magnificent success for our teachers at Karnes City ISD: Wal-Mart, Karnes City Police Department, City of Karnes City, Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, Security Finance, Sean & Janice O’Brien, Mike Urrutia, United Methodist Church -KC, The Nichols Family Fred, Julie and Dylan, Edward Jones-Cody Prescott, Terry & Melanie Johnson, Bonnie’s Colour & Cuts, ConocoPhillips, Karnes County National Bank, Moy’s Water Well Drilling – Falls City, Floresville and Pleasanton (Thomas & Cheryl Moy), Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke, C&C Construction (Christina & Cesar Rodriguez), JP. 3 Daisy Villanueva, Karnes County Commissioner Sharon Chesser, San Antonio River Authority, Jimmy Loya, Sr.-Keller Williams Real Estate, Region III ESC-Early Childhood Intervention Public Outreach Specialist and, Margaret Gotthardt.
Amelia “Mely” Martinez
Karnes City Chamber of Commerce executive director