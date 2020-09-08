Editor:
Almost time for another election! Normally this would mean that I would decide who I am going to vote for and not inflict on others my choice, opinion or the reason I cast my ballot as I did. But as they say this is not just another election, and I cannot in good conscious be silent. I will not vote for Biden/Harris. Why? The Democratic party’s stance on abortion. Pure and simple, there it is. I have had good people who tell me that Biden as a Catholic doesn’t believe in abortion: “He couldn’t do that!” Never for a moment believe that! He may not support it for “himself” (This may comfort his conscience), but he supports others right to choose. Biden is the Democratic Party’s choice to head their ticket, and as such he will support his party’s position. And what is the Democratic position? Their stance is pro-abortion on demand. Federally funded abortion at any time during pregnancy (up to full term) for any reason.
And I quote from their platform statement. “Like the majority of Americans, Democrats believe that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion. We will restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital preventive and reproductive health care for millions of women, especially low-income women and women of color, and LGBTQ+ people, including in underserved areas. Democrats oppose and will fight to overturn federal and state laws that create barriers to women’s reproductive health and rights. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment, and protect and codify Roe v. Wade.”
Well, some people believe Biden won’t be president; they think the party will choose someone else, that he’s not mentally fit. That will not improve the situation. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is totally committed to the party’s platform, even voicing the position that babies who survive the effort to abort them should be left to die.
Below I quote from an article by Alexandra Desanctis on Aug. 12:
“Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, and they’re hardly any less frightening now that, if she and Biden are elected, she will be just one crisis away from the presidency.
She is without question the most radically pro-abortion candidate to run for president or vice president in the history of our country.”
Some will say there are Republicans who support abortion, and to that I say shame on them. As irritated as people may get about “Trump this” and “Trump that”, he is pro-life. I have to answer for my decisions, I need to be able to say “Abortion, no I will not support it.”
Lailey Sczepanik