Editor:
The Falls City Public Library is pleased to announce a successful Summer Reading Club for 2021. The theme for the program was “Tales and Tails” and provided the participants with a variety of reading materials to tie in with the theme. Out of the 55 children that signed up, 43 of them completed the requirements to earn their certificates of achievement.
Each week, visitors to the library were provided a take home craft project to complete. On one afternoon, they were entertained by the antics of Bonzo Crunch, “fool at large.” He made everyone laugh with his juggling tricks and clownish antics with even some magic thrown in, too.
Another afternoon saw the ever popular Spikey Mikey amazing the crowd with his unexplainable magic and his crowd pleasing humor. It’s always a treat when Spikey Mikey comes to Falls City.
On the last day of June, certificates were awarded and a drawing for door prizes was held for all those present. The library staff is very grateful to the parents and caregivers who saw to it that the kids could come to the library and participate in the activities. It was a much better year and the library is looking forward to an even better time next year.
A special thank you goes out to Pollok’s Deli who provided coupons for ice cream cones and has been a big supporter of the library for many years. And to the city of Falls City, many thanks for your support of the library and its programs.
Currently, the library is having a book sale of withdrawn and surplus items, including DVDs and audio books. Come take a look and see if there’s something you might like.
Teachers, if you need books for your classrooms, we can help. For more information, call 830-254-3361, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
Nanette Kibbey-Smith
Falls City
