Whether in Karnes, Live Oak or McMullen counties or elsewhere in the Coastal Bend area, one of the things that has impressed me is getting to know local business owners and the people who work for locally owned businesses.
These entrepreneurial heroes provide important services to our communities, making them better places to live, to work in and to visit, and we are fortunate to have them. They also provide jobs for local residents and help boost the tax base in our communities with each item sold, meal served and service provided.
While it’s exciting to see new businesses arrive on the scene that have a national or regional background, it’s important that we continue to support the locally owned businesses that help keep our community strong and so often serve as the backbone of our area. These businesses are often among the first to step up and volunteer or make donations to worthy causes in our area, whether charities, schools or improvements that make our cities, towns and counties better places to live.
Many of our local businesses suffered due to a double whammy from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn at least partly attributable to a steep decline in oil prices in 2020. Oil prices have risen steadily over the past year, but for some businesses, the damage was done and the doors were closed – sometimes permanently.
These businesses in smaller communities also sometimes struggle to find reliable employees to keep things running smoothly. That’s certainly not always the case, as our communities are blessed with many diligent, hard working people. But a smaller labor pool can sometimes lead to problems finding and retaining the right people to help businesses thrive.
It’s definitely a delicate balancing act to keep all facets of a business running smoothly, and those who try so hard to make it work definitely deserve our thanks, appreciation and support.
