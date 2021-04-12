What a difference a year makes. While we can’t get complacent and think that there is no longer any type of threat from COVID-19 or other potential disruptions, this spring has in many ways been a breath of fresh air compared to the uncertainties and shutdowns we experienced in 2020.
Never again will I take for granted being able to have events such as Easter egg hunts, the local Humane Organization’s crawfish boil or even high school athletics.
What a blessing it has been to at least have some return to normalcy. Karnes County was fortunate that it at least was able to have its annual youth show in 2020, some other area counties, such as Refugio, were not. But those who participate in FFA and 4-H activities know all too well the disruptions caused later in the spring with the disruption of many other statewide and local activities that were cancelled.
This year, we can also look forward to the return of Lonesome Dove Fest this fall, barring any unforeseen circumstances. That’s definitely a good thing for Karnes County. Sponsored by the Karnes City Rotary Club, the event brings in people from throughout the region and other parts of the state, such as the Houston area.
Hopefully, with life beginning to get back to the way it was pre-COVID-19 in some respects, many people will want to participate in this long standing local celebration. Started by Larry Hedtke and Randy Witte back in 1992, Lonesome Dove Fest is definitely something to look forward to this year.
The Falls City Spring Bazaar was another event which was back for 2021, helping to raise funds for upkeep of the local community center.
For Kenedy, one event to keep an eye on is the 100th anniversary celebration for the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, coming later this year.
Many of these types of celebrations had to either be canceled or at least significantly scaled back last year. It’s so good to be able to celebrate as a community once again.
