By the time you read this, I’ll be about 236 or so miles north.
For nearly three years now I have had the privilege to live in South Texas and to write about the wonderful people of Live Oak, McMullen and Karnes counties, as well as stints covering Refugio, Goliad and San Patricio counties.
It’s been a blessing to get to know you and to call this area home.
Although it is difficult in many ways, the time has come for me to return to Central Texas.
My departure has nothing to do with any negativity about this area, one of the finest places I have ever lived in five decades of life. But an opportunity in Central Texas is calling, and I have to answer that call.
I am thankful that Jeff and Chip Latcham with Beeville Publishing brought me down to this area back in December 2018. It was a great 13 months working with them, and they got me back into the newspaper business after my 3 1/2 year stint working in public information for a river authority. I am grateful to Coastal Bend Publishing for keeping me on staff after the sale of the six newspapers in this group back in January 2020. It’s been a fun and wild ride, to be sure.
I will greatly miss the Coastal Bend area, the people most of all. Remember the old Alan Jackson song, “How I wish Dallas was in Tennessee?” You have no idea how much I wish these communities I’ve been blessed to serve could be relocated to Central Texas. If I could pack up this area and take y’all with me, I’d do that in a heartbeat. (Well, most of y’all, anyway).
As the Bible tells us, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven …”
That season is leading me north a few hours to Gatesville, but I will always have a special love for South Texas and the great people here.
There’s so much more I could write, so many amazing people I have met in South Texas, and I am thankful for the time I had down here over the past 34 months.
I definitely have a difficult time with goodbyes sometimes (especially long goodbyes), so for now, “adios,” and I wish all of you the very best.
