Otto Kaiser's "Pink Ladies" celebrate half a century of service

Last week the Otto Kaiser Hospital Auxiliary, or Pink Ladies, celebrated half a century of service and volunteering.
The Pink Ladies, a band of volunteers who run the hospital gift shop, held their first meeting on December 7, 1973. The 15 women in attendance were later joined by 11 new members including the last remaining original member, Johnie Hall.
“I was an original member,” Hall said. “I did leave for a little while and came back. When I came back, I was fortunate they had a spot open and now I’m a member for life.”
The gift shop is small, but its volunteers make a mighty impact.
“We operate this beautiful gift shop that is open five days a week,” Auxiliary President Laura Gamez said. “Right now we are just open in the morning, but we will be opening two days in the afternoon also. All the money we make either goes back to the hospital or goes towards a scholarship.”
The Pink Ladies award four $400 scholarships every year. They award one senior at each of the county’s four school districts: Runge, Falls City, Karnes City and Kenedy.
“We give scholarships every year,” Gamez said. “We have fundraisers during the year. We have four or five fundraisers a year now that COVID is out of the way. We’re glad to be back to be able to do that now that COVID is finished. All the money we make through our fundraisers go back to the hospital. We have given them as much as $20,000 at a time.”
The Pink Ladies’ age demographic is relatively high, so membership is dwindling. New additions to the group are welcome and anyone interested is welcome to fill out an application at the gift shop.
“We are hoping to accept new members, too,” Gamez said. “We need new people who are willing to volunteer to work because a lot of our members are getting up in age. We used to be open all day, but with the number of members we have now we can only be open half-days. I don’t think we’ve ever turned anyone away. The application is really just a formality, but it also lets us know whether they want to work in the morning or afternoon and takes care of all those kinds of questions.”
The gift shop, which includes much more than the typical hospital gift shop, is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-1pm. They have jewelry, apparel, home furnishings, baby clothes and much more.
They take cash, credit cards, checks and if you are an employee of the hospital, payroll deductions. In July, Anna’s Linens will put on a two-day fundraiser event.