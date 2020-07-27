KARNES CITY – Citizens can begin noticing construction on many city streets starting next week.
“This is the fifth year of a five-year plan to repave majority of the city streets,” City Manager Ken Roberts said. “We are hoping to start August 3 to repave some of the streets.”
Roberts said the city has access to $360,000 for the paving project.
Last month, the San Antonio River Authority donated $60,000 to the city for renovating the walking trail at the city park.
“We should begin that project within the next month,” Roberts said. “We will host a reconstruction meeting with a panel soon.”
Plans are to widen the walking trail while removing the asphalt and replacing it with concrete.
In other matters, dating back to a Nov. 26, 2019 city council meeting, a short-order ribbon cutting will be held for the two new water cooling towers.
The plans were to finish by the end of Summer 2020, which was accomplished by the city.
The SCADA system water cooling towers are used to monitor and control a plant, or equipment industries such as telecommunications, water and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining and transportation.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.