by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KENEDY – Citizens can expect new sewer pipes after the city was awarded a $300,000 grant at a recent meeting.
“The council approved authorizing the city manager to execute the grant award for the sewer line upgrades at $300,000.,” City Secretary Amanda Hines said.
The Community Development Block Grant will begin Feb. 1, 2021, yet the city started replacing pipes last year.
“The city began gradually replacing sewer lines in 2019,” Hines said. “The sewer lines being replaced are approximately 50 years old.”
Replacing the older pipes will help facilitate the need for improving functions with water pressure.
“Less sewer back ups, upgrading from clay to PVC lines will create a better flow,” Hines said.
The city previously started work along 5th Street earlier this year, but since stopped the project.
“The city does not have a timeline as to when the 5th Street sewer lines will be upgraded.”