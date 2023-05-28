Rains torture county road systems

Karnes County has an estimated $500,000 in road damages since the start of April. Most of the creeks in Karnes County are shallow, winding their way into the San Antonio River, with the overflow now wreaking havoc on the Karnes County Road System.
“We’ve had quite a bit of damage from these rains,” said Karnes County Road and Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler. “We’ve had quite a bit of damage to our headwalls so we are having to prioritize those. We’re reworking the roads and drainage structures as well. … Most of (the rain) came very quickly and when that happens, it creates flooding situations. We’ve had several locations where crossings have washed out.”
Exacerbating the issues that roads are facing is that city and county workers
often cannot begin work on repairing damaged roads until the rains have let up or stopped entirely. In the meantime, the damage these roads have faced continues to grow.
Dr. Hua Zhang, an associate professor of civil engineering at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, spoke about the attention a municipality must give to proper drainage to more adequately avoid road damage.
“The attention is only on the surface, especially if we have seen standing water or a flooded area,” said Zhang. “But in my opinion, the real problem may actually be beneath the surface, underground.”
Potholes and sinkholes are largely formed due to ground water after it has seeped into the ground under pavement. As the weight of the vehicles pass over the weak spot on the road, pieces of the roadway are displaced or broken from the weight.
Zhang continued, saying that while erosion certainly plays a part in roadway damage, it often falls to poor drainage or construction. Many major roads use what are called impervious areas to prevent this sort of damage.
“In our opinion, they are mostly dealing with the surface problem, but deep beneath the pavement is a place that maybe needs some attention,” said Zhang.
When many cities began establishing projects, they studied the region and gathered data for the projects. While Zhang feels that such infrastructure failures are to be expected, that is only because cities may be working off of outdated information.
“But the problem with that is that the design storm is totally based on historical data,” said Zhang. “So here the five year design storm is based on the observation data for, say, the past 100 years. The problem is that the climate is changing. We are having a change in the intensity, duration and the frequency of rainfall and of storms. So this design storm needs to be changed. It has to keep pace with the changing climate.”
Zhang, in his opinion, suggested that local engineering departments should look into ways to revise the value of their design storms for certain seasons.
While cities and road engineers continue to pave over potholes and attempt to fix the issues on the surface, Zhang believes that unless improvements are made below the ground, these sorts of issues will persist.