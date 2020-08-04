PANNA MARIA – For 15 years, Larry Kotzur has seen plenty of different things at his house.
But one day, he was surprised when trying to clean out his BBQ pit.
“I was cleaning the pit in the afternoon and opened it,” Larry said. “I have a plastic bag to prevent rain getting in and I saw it in between the bag and the smoker.”
One of the signs of summer in Texas, and throughout the eastern U.S., is the cicada killer, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s website.
What is called the Texas cicada killer wasp, or cicada killer wasp, Larry quickly noticed it was lethargic.
“I picked it up by its wing because it didn’t look too good,” he said. “It was barely moving. I went to look around for a hive, or others but couldn’t find anything.”
The cicada killer wasp was the first sighting for Larry, along with his neighbors.
“I’ve never seen one there before,” he said. “But I’ve never seen one in my life. Nobody has. I showed it to my neighbors and they have never seen one either.”
While many insects (beetles and ants, for example) dig holes, few are so conspicuous as the cicada killer wasp.
Cicada killer wasps are easy to spot due to their large size; they are typically 1-1/2 to two inches in length.
