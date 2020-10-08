by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KARNES CITY – As National Suicide Awareness month just passed, local advocates gathered to share discussions about mental health recently.
Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva facilitated the gathering that featured Camino Real Clinic Director Doris Morales, along with Veronica Drake with The Right Step Hill Country.
“Suicide is the second leading cause of death in adolescence in the country,” Morales told a room full of first responders. “We get called to schools for suicide attempts. We are here to keep everyone aware with what is going on.”
As first responders alike, many experience difficult situations that may lead to seeking help with distress.
“We are being preventative here,” Morales said. “Officers have a lot going in life. They go home and suppress so much. It’s the job they do because so much can happen.”
There has been an increase in calls since COVID-19 hit earlier this year.
“Before the pandemic we were busy, but we are even busier now,” Morales said. “With COVID-19, eveyrone is more stressed out and that plays a big role. We have at least five calls per day in Karnes County.”
Drake currently helps first responders suffering from a variety of issues near Wimberly, but reached out to the Karnes County first responders.
“The amount of stress our first responders endure is tremendous and we haven’t done enough as a community,” she said. “We provide officer wellness and give them more options and saying it’s okay to ask for help.”
As part of the mobile outreach team, Morales encourages the public to continue calling 1-800-543-5750 for guidance.
“We must report our numbers with the state, so it’s important for people to call and ask for help with available resources,” Morales said. “We want to make a habit of calling the number to help with mental health service.”
The following are signs and suicide symptoms:
•Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself;
•Looking for a way to kill oneself;
•Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose;
•Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain;
•Talking about being a burden to others;
•Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs;
•Acting anxious, agitated, or reckless;
•Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
Morales mentioned future training with mental health amongst the community.
“We are trying to do a community training with mental health,” she said. “Kind of like CPR basics, but for mental health issues.”
For more information about Camino Real Community Services, call 830-583-9777 and the office is located in Kenedy at 322 West Main Suite 104.
Drake can be reached at The Right Step Hill Country at 844-468-6713 in Wimberley.