RUNGE – The school district is seeking feedback from the community in regards to a quick survey for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
“We are waiting for further guidance from the CDC (Center of Disease Control) and TEA (Texas Education Agency),” Runge ISD Superintendent Linda Bettin said. “The reason the survey went out was to get a sense of community preference as we begin to plan for the opening of school. Nothing is set in stone as of yet. We have a strong sense that in person and virtual instruction will be in place. Because the pandemic is on the upswing currently, further guidance has been put on hold.”
A resolution approved on May 1 by the University Interscholastic League Legislative Council authorizes the UIL executive director to alter and/or waive rules in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules necessitated by any disruption of normal business operations related to COVID-19, orders of the state or federal government, or related COVID-19 concerns, according to a UIL press release.
Schools remain patient as the UIL hasn’t released further information.
“We are also waiting on the UIL to make a decision on how schools will operate in the fall,” Bettin said.
The survey ends July 10.
Visit the Runge ISD website to complete the survey at rungeisd.org/vnews/display.v.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.