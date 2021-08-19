Runge ISD turns to Mr. Wright

After a couple of “false starts” reporting what turned out to be incorrect news by social media outlets, the Runge Independent School District officially named former RHS coach Matt Wright as it’s new athletic director and head football coach.
“The Runge Independent School District is pleased to report the appointment of Matt Wright as director of athletics,” said a press release from the district.
Wright previously served Runge ISD from 2011-2015 as a defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and as athletic director. During Wright’s time in Runge, the Yellowjackets made the playoffs in 2012 and 2013.
“The Runge Independent School District is focused on putting the right people in the right places to best serve our students and families,” said RISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez. “Matt Wright will be an outstanding leader for our athletic department. He has well-rounded knowledge and experience with multiple sports. He will serve as a dedicated and extremely positive representative for our community, at-large.”
Wright served as head coach of the Yellowjackets in 2013 and 2014. During that time, according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com, the Yellowjackets went 7-3 in 2013 and 1-9 in 2014.