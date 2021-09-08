In head coach Matt Wright’s return to the helm, the Runge Yellowjackets faced the Flatonia Bulldogs to open the 2021 season.
Unfortunately for the Jackets, the Bulldogs were not in an accommodating mood, as they handed Runge a 61-0 defeat.
The Bulldogs led 28-0 after the opening quarter. Their lead was extended to 47-0 by halftime.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Jackets will look to bounce back in their home opener, as the Bruni Badgers come into town.
Bruni is also coming off a season-opening loss, as they fell to Refugio, 56-6.
Kickoff from Janssen Field is set for Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.