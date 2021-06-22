Runge turns to Turner as AD, head coach

When seeking a new athletic director and coach for the Runge Independent School District, Superintendent Hector Dominguez wanted to bring a proven winner with outstanding leadership skills to the community, and Lynn Turner fit the bill.
It helped that Dominguez, who previously served as principal at Crosbyton, in the Lubbock area, already knew Turner, whom he had also hired as head baseball coach and defensive coordinator for the Chiefs football team.
“Lynn is the right guy for the job,” Dominguez said. “It was clear that he was the best candidate to meet the needs of our kids. He has 31 years coaching experience and played baseball at Hardin Simmons University, where he is in the athletic hall of fame. He’s a coach that all the kids and the community loved.”
Turner’s wife Becky was also hired by Runge ISD and will serving as a reading intervention specialist. The couple are looking to find a house in Karnes County. They have a daughter and son-in-law who live in Portland, Texas and a new granddaughter. They also have a son, daughter-in-law and grandson who live in Lubbock.
Dominguez said he got input from Runge ISD students before making a decision.
“I met with the kids – I felt it was important to get what they wanted to see in an athletic director and coach,” he said. “Lynn is an outstanding coach and builds great relationships with students. He has 346 wins as a baseball coach and he will build on the success our athletes have experienced.
“The girls also want an athletic director who cares about their sports, and Lynn definitely does. We’re going to see him at all the games and supporting everything. He’s just a class act and what you want in a leader, and is well respected by the students he works with. Kids really respond to him.”
A message was left for Turner, but a comment from him was unavailable at presstime.
