KARNES COUNTY – A second confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported March 28 at 10 a.m., according to Karnes County Emergency Management Coordinator and Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik.
“The state called me and said it was out of state travel related,” Dupnik said.
“So far we haven’t had anything else confirmed (March 30 at 4 p.m.).”
The case arose due to out of state travel and the resident has taken proactive measures to self-quarantine. It is not considered community spread.
This is the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Karnes County dating back to March 25.
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke issued a Declaration of Public Health Emergency and extended his declaration from March 23 to April 22.
County officials encourage citizens feeling ill to take precautionary measures.
“I’m hoping if people feel bad they quarantine themselves,” Dupnik said.
“People need to continue washing their hands and practicing social distancing with staying six feet away from each other. People need to be conscious of what the signs and symptoms are. I hope that the people are hearing the message from the CDC and what county officials are saying. There isn’t a silver bullet with one particular thing, it has to be a community effort and everyone being responsible during this time.”
Citizens must remain vigilant with following social distancing measures, washing hands for 20 seconds, along with staying home when you can.
Any coronavirus tests must be directed by a personal physician in Karnes County.
“We don’t have any testing facilities. They have to go to their doctor to get a referral for a test.”
Dupnik and Karnes County EMS Directors encourage local businesses to conduct a checklist for customers entering any facility that is still open.
“You don’t see too many businesses with many people in them right now,” Dupnik said.
“There is more oil field traffic than anything on the roads.”
After Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press conference March 31 that he extended all school closures in Texas until May 4.
“Graduation is going to possibly be shut down ... things going on this time of year are going to stop until we get the official word to keep going,” Dupnik said.
“Judge Hedtke is working really hard and being proactive through this. He’s been in contact with all of the county medical professionals trying to do our part, so we are asking the community to do their part.”
County officials advise the public to remain aware if more cases within the county possibly increase.
“As they get to testing more there will be more cases,” Dupnik said.
“We are looking at the ones that are showing the signs and symptoms that warrant that test. If you have a dry cough and are sneezing, along with respiratory pain similar to pneumonia, call your primary care doctor.”
This is a developing story as of March 31, 3:25 p.m.