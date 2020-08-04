KARNES COUNTY – Approximately 100 acres near Runge will be the completed site for a solar farm by the end of the year.
Last March, Cypress Creek Renewables presented to the county commissioners during a meeting in regards to a possible solar farm.
But now the project is overseen by Adapture Renewables Inc.
“Adapture Renewables Inc. acquired the project from Cypress Creek late last year,” Director of Project Development for Adapture Renewables Peter Davis said. “The solar farm is still going on and is currently under construction and is anticipated to be online and operating by December of this year. The next major step is completing the construction and commissioning the project for operation.”
The entire project has quickly moved along, Runge Mayor Homer Lott said.
“They are doing a great job and they are doing it fast,” he said. “This will be a good thing with renewable energy. It can help us out when we have outages for power.”
Similar projects often take years compared to the current plans near Runge.
“Typically these size of projects and larger can take between three to four years and sometimes longer before they start construction,” Davis said.
The solar farm will provide various resources for residents in the area.
“Advantages of this solar, as well as others, is the long term property tax these projects provide to the local economy,” Davis said. “In addition, the project provides local use of locally generating energy renewable energy under a long-term fixed price contract.”
As COVID-19 economic woes continue in the oil and gas industry, along with nearly every industry out there providing any amount of jobs can be looked as a positive aspect with the solar farm.
“I haven’t checked with our project management team but typically for a project of this size it would be roughly at least sixty construction related work (civil, mechanical, electrical),” Davis said. “The project’s energy is being contracted by a power marketing utility firm that uses this project’s energy to offset more expensive energy that is being generated outside the area of Runge.”
Mayor Lott mentioned the possible wind farm plans in Bee County when discussing the solar farm.
“They have been really good neighbors,” Mayor Lott said about Adapture Renewables. “This will be a good thing. It’s better than having the turbines like near Pawnee.”
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.