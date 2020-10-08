by Chris Filoteo
Editor
Editor's Note: The published story in the Countywide misidentified the Kenedy Mayor Pro-Tem. Councilman Brandon Briones serves as Mayor-Pro Tem, not Leslie Wynn. We apologize for any confusion.
KENEDY – Citizens will cast their ballot for a new mayor as the former incumbent, James Sutton, forfeited his seat after not attending three consecutive city council meetings last month.
City Attorney Alessandra Gad made a statement as a public comment before a special city council meeting Sept. 16, “I’m going to issue a statement within the public comments as of Sept. 9, 2020 under Texas local government code 22.041B, Sutton forfeited his seat by being absent for three regular consecutive meetings. He did not present a request for leave of absence including leave of illness.
“It was his own actions of not calling in for three consecutive meetings. Sutton was not removed from office. There was no action taken by any member of the city council ... this was a measure through government code.”
With Sutton gone, councilman Brandon Briones will oversee the meetings as Mayor Pro-Tem.
“The mayor pro-tem moderates the meetings until the November general election,” City Manager William Lynn said.
The city council proceeded to unanimously vote to remove Sutton from government accounts in the meeting.
Early voting begins Oct. 13 at the Ruhman C. Franklin Building located at 303 W Main Street between 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and runs through Oct. 30.
Voters can cast a ballot for candidates in three positions:
• Mayor: Joe Baker, JR Farias;
• District 2: Brenda Cano (incumbent), Johnny Rodriguez;
• District 4: James Douglas-Meyer, Richard Sauceda.
The general election is Nov. 3.