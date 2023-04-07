In an effort to retain and recruit teachers, the Runge Independent School District Board of Trustees approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting in the fall of the 2023-2024 school year.
“We want to find, recruit and retain the best teachers for our students,” Superintendent Hector Dominguez said.”Four good days of instruction are better than five days where teachers are absent.”
According to a press release, Mondays in the 2023-2024 school year will be considered student holidays, and an additional 25 to 30 minutes will be added to school days to make up for the three-day weekend.
“We cannot afford the salaries like schools down the road, but we looked at what other schools have done,” School Board President Sandy Villareal said. “We’ve seen what’s beneficial to them and that was at the start of having a four-day week. Then we thought this is something we can offer teachers to try and retain them and to get some of the really good ones to apply.”
Student, teacher and parent surveys were strongly in favor of the shortened week.
The District does have concerns for child care on Mondays. Dominguez stated that partnerships would be created to ensure that the needs of our students are met on Mondays.
Now that the 4-day School Week has been approved, officials state that the District Site Based Decision Making Committee would begin working on the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year pending Board Approval in April.